Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 23.9 %

Shares of TDS stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. 4,967,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,762,000 after buying an additional 565,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 404,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

