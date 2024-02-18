The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $350.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $351.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.05. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $395.52.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

