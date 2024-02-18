The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

EL opened at $146.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

