The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Position Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,115 shares during the quarter. The GEO Group accounts for 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.59% of The GEO Group worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 960,968 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 566,514 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 311.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday.

GEO traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $12.23. 6,309,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

