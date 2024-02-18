The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $536,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,714,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 186,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

