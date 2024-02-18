The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

