The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,556 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $232,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $99.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $91.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

