The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $217.53 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.