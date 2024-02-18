Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.48 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $292.22 million and $5.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00077820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00020023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,452,731,059 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

