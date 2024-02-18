Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 178.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,860,000 after buying an additional 1,097,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after buying an additional 919,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,364,000 after buying an additional 814,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $160.29 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

