Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

TIM Stock Performance

NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 800,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.94.

TIM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

