Tlwm Acquires 100,345 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Tlwm increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,345 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tlwm owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 205,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.46 on Friday. 619,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,483. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

