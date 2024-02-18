Tlwm Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tlwm raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 19.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tlwm owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $81,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,174,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $286.53. 889,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,900. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.06 and its 200 day moving average is $260.46. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.44 and a 52 week high of $288.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

