Tlwm Buys Shares of 23,114 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Tlwm owned 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 100,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 11,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

