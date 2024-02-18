Tlwm Makes New $945,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

