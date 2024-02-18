Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Critical Analysis

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alpha Tau Medical and Todos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.35) -8.74 Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.01 -$43.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Todos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpha Tau Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Todos Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Todos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -26.02% -22.18% Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Todos Medical has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Todos Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

