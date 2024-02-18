Toncoin (TON) Trading 8.3% Higher This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004390 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.77 billion and $34.13 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015829 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.88 or 1.00030888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009154 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00167261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,858,516 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,836,350.345266 with 3,467,031,770.089257 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.23474297 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $34,071,302.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

