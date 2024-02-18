Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Set at C$137.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price objective on Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$135.38.

Shares of TIH opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

