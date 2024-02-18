Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.79

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.79 and traded as high as C$9.50. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 25,946 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$376.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

