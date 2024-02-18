TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,220.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,096.73.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,146.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,048.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.09. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,165.00. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,879 shares of company stock valued at $131,335,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.