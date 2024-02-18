TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

