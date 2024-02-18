Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $411.32

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.32 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 4.47 ($0.06). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.68), with a volume of 7,737 shares trading hands.

Tristel Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 450.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.70. The company has a market cap of £213.48 million, a PE ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Get Tristel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.33), for a total transaction of £168,800 ($213,185.15). Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.