Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tronox from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Tronox Stock Up 5.5 %

TROX opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 72,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 960,782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 141,886 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

