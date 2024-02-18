TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $458.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.63.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

