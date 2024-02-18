TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 55.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $714,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

