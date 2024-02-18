TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $238,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

