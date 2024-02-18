TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,841 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

