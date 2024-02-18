Truist Financial Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $155.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shares of DDOG opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17, a PEG ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

