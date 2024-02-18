Truist Financial Increases DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $130.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

DVA opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

