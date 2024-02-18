Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TUP opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,558 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

