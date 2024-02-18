Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $456.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL opened at $440.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.25.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

