Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.29.

NYSE:TYL opened at $440.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.25. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

