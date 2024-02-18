U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.02. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Articles

