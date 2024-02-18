Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $92.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.10.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.