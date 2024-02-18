UBS Group Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $143.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

