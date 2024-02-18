UBS Group Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $143.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.61.

NYSE COP opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

