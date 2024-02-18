UBS Group Trims Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Target Price to $22.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

ET stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,532,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

