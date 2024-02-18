UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UiPath by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE PATH traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,171,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

View Our Latest Report on UiPath

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.