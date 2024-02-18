Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $530.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $532.00.

ULTA stock opened at $532.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.42. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

