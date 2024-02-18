UMA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.90 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00008108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $328.78 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,045,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,314,355 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.