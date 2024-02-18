Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Unilever alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Unilever

UL opened at $50.70 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.