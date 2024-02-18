Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $960.67

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.67 ($12.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,009 ($12.74). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($12.65), with a volume of 378,852 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UTG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.59) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.29) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.89).

Get Unite Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTG

Unite Group Stock Up 9,945.1 %

Unite Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,862.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,019.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 960.65.

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.