United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.41. 5,442,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,715. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

