United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Trimmed by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.1 %

UPS traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $148.41. 5,442,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.