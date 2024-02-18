United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) & Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Critical Contrast

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Butler National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.74 $291.19 million $3.77 12.49 Butler National $75.18 million 0.84 $4.52 million $0.10 7.95

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National. Butler National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.4% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Butler National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 14.07% -63.89% 9.96% Butler National 9.14% 15.46% 6.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Parks & Resorts and Butler National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Butler National on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Butler National

(Get Free Report)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for weapon control systems that are used on aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment engages in the management of Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas. This segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators, of private, commercial, regional, business and government aircraft. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.