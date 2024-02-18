Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPST. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.11. Upstart has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,751 shares of company stock worth $2,982,678. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

