Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Upwork alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.