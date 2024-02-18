Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 2,216.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 81.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Upwork by 296.2% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $16,987,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

