US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5 billion-$38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.3 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

USFD traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $49.58. 4,598,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. US Foods has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 55.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

