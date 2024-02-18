Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.04

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.04 and traded as low as $60.63. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 14,896,665 shares trading hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,104.9% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

